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The account given by Il Fatto Quotidiano journalist Alessandro Mantovani and Five Star Movement MP Dario Carotenuto, who have just landed at Rome Fiumicino airport after being deported to Israel along with 430 other members of the Global Sumud Flotilla, is nothing short of harrowing.

“There was even a panic room,” recounts the Five Star MP, visibly shaken, showing the red wristband with the registration number assigned to those detained. “Inside, three people were savagely beating us while saying ‘Welcome to Israel.’ Around 20 or 30 people were left with probable fractures, five with head injuries, there were some acts of sexual violence, and even elderly people in their seventies were tortured.”

“They slammed us to the ground,” adds Il Fatto Quotidiano’s journalist. “I was struck in the face and on the legs.”

At the airport to welcome them, alongside family members, were fellow MPs including Arturo Scotto of the Democratic Party — who took part in a previous mission — Alessandra Maiorino of the Five Star Movement, and activist Tony La Piccirella of the Global Sumud Flotilla.