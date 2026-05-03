Dopo oltre due giorni si rivedono i due attivisti della Flotilla. Il pm presenta un lungo elenco di presunti reati e chiede 4 giorni di proroga della detenzione, dimezzati dal tribunale. Il racconto dell'italiano La Piccirella dei momenti del blitz israeliano: "Saif, poco prima di essere isolato, mi ha detto di dire a suo figlio che il prezzo per la libertà non è mai troppo alto"
Davanti agli obiettivi di macchine fotografiche e telecamere nell’aula del tribunale accennano un sorriso, forse semplicemente si sforzano. Gli occhi sembrano arrossati, si intravedono graffi e lividi. Thiago Avila e Saif Abukeshek indossano una tuta da detenuti, marrone. Soprattutto: mentre camminano hanno le mani (dietro la schiena) e i piedi legati con le catene come dimostrano le immagini di France Presse. Entrambi rischiano grosso, come ha scritto l’inviato del Fatto a bordo della Flotilla Alessandro Mantovani: Abukeshek – nato in un campo profughi di Nablus, in Cisgiordania – è considerato da Israele vicino ad Hamas, Avila è uno dei volti più noti della spedizione, al quarto tentativo di raggiungere Gaza via mare. Nel 2025 partecipò anche ai funerali di Nasrallah, leader di Hezbollah. Il giudice ha disposto la proroga della loro detenzione per due giorni. Il pm durante l’udienza ne aveva chiesti 4. Ha anche presentato un lungo elenco di presunti reati: assistenza al nemico in tempo di guerra, contatti con un agente straniero, appartenenza e fornitura di servizi a un’organizzazione terroristica e trasferimento di beni per conto di un’organizzazione terroristica.
Gli avvocati di Adalah – organizzazione israeliana per i diritti umani – Hadeel Abu Salih e LubnaTuma hanno sostenuto davanti al tribunale che l’intero procedimento legale è fondamentalmente viziato e privo di fondamenti giuridici. Hanno contestato la giurisdizione dello Stato, affermando che non esiste alcuna base giuridica per l’applicazione extraterritoriale di questi reati alle azioni di cittadini stranieri in acque internazionali. Adalah ha precisato che non sono state avanzate accuse formali contro nessuno dei due attivisti e che saranno trasferiti nuovamente al centro di detenzione di Shikma, ancora in isolamento. Entrambi gli attivisti continuano lo sciopero della fame per protestare contro la loro detenzione illegale e i maltrattamenti subiti. Come già raccontato ieri entrambi gli attivisti hanno denunciato abusi fisici a bordo della nave cargo militare israeliana che li ha portati dall’area di mare in cui è avvenuto il blitz contro la Flotilla fino in Israele. Botte fino a perdereconoscenza, isolamento totale, bendaggio degli occhi per giorni.
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Members of Gaza flotilla appear in Israeli court
epa12929414 Saif Abu Keshek, a member of the Global Sumud Flotilla, arrives to attend his trial for a remand extension at the Ashkelon Magistrate's Court in Ashkelon, Israel, 03 May 2026. Abu Keshek along with Thiago Avila were arrested on 02 May off the island of Crete, according to the organization. According to the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abu Keshek is suspected of affiliation with a terrorist organization, and Avila of illegal activity. EPA/ABIR SULTAN
2 / 10
Members of Gaza flotilla appear in Israeli court
epa12929415 Thiago Avila (C), a member of the Global Sumud Flotilla, arrives to attend his trial for a remand extension at the Ashkelon Magistrate's Court in Ashkelon, Israel, 03 May 2026. Thiago Avila along with Abu Keshek were arrested on 02 May off the island of Crete, according to the organization. According to the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abu Keshek is suspected of affiliation with a terrorist organization, and Avila of illegal activity. EPA/ABIR SULTAN
3 / 10
Members of Gaza flotilla appear in Israeli court
epa12929417 Saif Abu Keshek (C), a member of the Global Sumud Flotilla, arrives to attend his trial for a remand extension at the Ashkelon Magistrate's Court in Ashkelon, Israel, 03 May 2026. Abu Keshek along with Thiago Avila were arrested on 02 May off the island of Crete, according to the organization. According to the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abu Keshek is suspected of affiliation with a terrorist organization, and Avila of illegal activity. EPA/ABIR SULTAN
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Members of Gaza flotilla appear in Israeli court
epa12929419 Saif Abu Keshek (C), a member of the Global Sumud Flotilla, arrives to attend his trial for a remand extension at the Ashkelon Magistrate's Court in Ashkelon, Israel, 03 May 2026. Abu Keshek along with Thiago Avila were arrested on 02 May off the island of Crete, according to the organization. According to the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abu Keshek is suspected of affiliation with a terrorist organization, and Avila of illegal activity. EPA/ABIR SULTAN
5 / 10
Members of Gaza flotilla appear in Israeli court
epa12929416 Thiago Avila (C), a member of the Global Sumud Flotilla, arrives to attend his trial for a remand extension at the Ashkelon Magistrate's Court in Ashkelon, Israel, 03 May 2026. Thiago Avila along with Abu Keshek were arrested on 02 May off the island of Crete, according to the organization. According to the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abu Keshek is suspected of affiliation with a terrorist organization, and Avila of illegal activity. EPA/ABIR SULTAN
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Members of Gaza flotilla appear in Israeli court
epa12929422 Saif Abu Keshek (C), a member of the Global Sumud Flotilla, arrives to attend his trial for a remand extension at the Ashkelon Magistrate's Court in Ashkelon, Israel, 03 May 2026. Abu Keshek along with Thiago Avila were arrested on 02 May off the island of Crete, according to the organization. According to the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abu Keshek is suspected of affiliation with a terrorist organization, and Avila of illegal activity. EPA/ABIR SULTAN
7 / 10
Members of Gaza flotilla appear in Israeli court
epa12929424 Thiago Avila (L), a member of the Global Sumud Flotilla, arrives to attend his trial for a remand extension at the Ashkelon Magistrate's Court in Ashkelon, Israel, 03 May 2026. Thiago Avila along with Abu Keshek were arrested on 02 May off the island of Crete, according to the organization. According to the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abu Keshek is suspected of affiliation with a terrorist organization, and Avila of illegal activity. EPA/ABIR SULTAN
8 / 10
Members of Gaza flotilla appear in Israeli court
epa12929423 Saif Abu Keshek (C), a member of the Global Sumud Flotilla, arrives to attend his trial for a remand extension at the Ashkelon Magistrate's Court in Ashkelon, Israel, 03 May 2026. Abu Keshek along with Thiago Avila were arrested on 02 May off the island of Crete, according to the organization. According to the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abu Keshek is suspected of affiliation with a terrorist organization, and Avila of illegal activity. EPA/ABIR SULTAN
9 / 10
Members of Gaza flotilla appear in Israeli court
epa12929418 Thiago Avila (C), a member of the Global Sumud Flotilla, arrives to attend his trial for a remand extension at the Ashkelon Magistrate's Court in Ashkelon, Israel, 03 May 2026. Thiago Avila along with Abu Keshek were arrested on 02 May off the island of Crete, according to the organization. According to the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abu Keshek is suspected of affiliation with a terrorist organization, and Avila of illegal activity. EPA/ABIR SULTAN
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SCATTIDELGIORNO: Members of Gaza flotilla appear in Israeli court
epaselect epa12929420 Thiago Avila (C), a member of the Global Sumud Flotilla, arrives to attend his trial for a remand extension at the Ashkelon Magistrate's Court in Ashkelon, Israel, 03 May 2026. Thiago Avila along with Abu Keshek were arrested on 02 May off the island of Crete, according to the organization. According to the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abu Keshek is suspected of affiliation with a terrorist organization, and Avila of illegal activity. EPA/ABIR SULTAN
Nella nave cargo militare eravamo “tuttiammassati, l’acqua entrava ed usciva, i fucili puntati addosso” ha raccontato l’attivista pugliese Tony La Piccirella, rientrato oggi in Italia da Atene. “Ci hanno trattato male ma ‘fino ad un certo punto, come dice il nostro ministro degli Esteri – ironizza -. La Flotilla crea problemi? Non so per quale motivo persone come la nostra presidente cercano di ribaltare in continuazione la realtà: i suoi cittadini, quelli chiamati a proteggere, hanno subito un attacco in mare aperto e sposta l’attenzione e la responsabilità su di noi”.
La Piccirella racconta che al momento dell’intervento, nel mare di fronte a Creta, della Marina israeliana si trovava sull’ultima delle 21 barche intercettate, alcune lasciate alla deriva, con persone a bordo, e completamente distrutte. “Sei di noi sono stati isolati – dice – Io, tre ragazzi spagnoli, Thiago e Saif, che rischiano ora tanto e di più; Saif, poco prima di essere isolato, mi ha detto di dire a suo figlio che il prezzo per la libertà non è mai troppo alto. Abbiamo paura per i nostri compagni, Saif è palestinese. E’ stato un rapimento in acque praticamente europee, supervisionato dalla Marina greca: una nave cargo di quelle dimensioni e la fregata che l’accompagnava, non passano inosservati: il Mediterraneo è pieno di droni militari, tutti erano in realtà al corrente di quello che stava accadendo e nessuno ha fatto niente. Noi siamo scappati per sei ore, chiedendo aiuto e lanciando sos. Non è un atto di pirateria come dice la nostra presidente: è la conseguenza naturale di quello che succede quando si supporta militarmente, politicamente ed economicamente un Paese che non si è mai fatto nessun problema a rubare terra e petrolio. Io non so quale sarà il passo successivo: probabilmente ci verranno a prendere a casa“.
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Members of Gaza flotilla appear in Israeli court
epa12929414 Saif Abu Keshek, a member of the Global Sumud Flotilla, arrives to attend his trial for a remand extension at the Ashkelon Magistrate's Court in Ashkelon, Israel, 03 May 2026. Abu Keshek along with Thiago Avila were arrested on 02 May off the island of Crete, according to the organization. According to the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abu Keshek is suspected of affiliation with a terrorist organization, and Avila of illegal activity. EPA/ABIR SULTAN
2 / 10
Members of Gaza flotilla appear in Israeli court
epa12929415 Thiago Avila (C), a member of the Global Sumud Flotilla, arrives to attend his trial for a remand extension at the Ashkelon Magistrate's Court in Ashkelon, Israel, 03 May 2026. Thiago Avila along with Abu Keshek were arrested on 02 May off the island of Crete, according to the organization. According to the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abu Keshek is suspected of affiliation with a terrorist organization, and Avila of illegal activity. EPA/ABIR SULTAN
3 / 10
Members of Gaza flotilla appear in Israeli court
epa12929417 Saif Abu Keshek (C), a member of the Global Sumud Flotilla, arrives to attend his trial for a remand extension at the Ashkelon Magistrate's Court in Ashkelon, Israel, 03 May 2026. Abu Keshek along with Thiago Avila were arrested on 02 May off the island of Crete, according to the organization. According to the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abu Keshek is suspected of affiliation with a terrorist organization, and Avila of illegal activity. EPA/ABIR SULTAN
4 / 10
Members of Gaza flotilla appear in Israeli court
epa12929419 Saif Abu Keshek (C), a member of the Global Sumud Flotilla, arrives to attend his trial for a remand extension at the Ashkelon Magistrate's Court in Ashkelon, Israel, 03 May 2026. Abu Keshek along with Thiago Avila were arrested on 02 May off the island of Crete, according to the organization. According to the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abu Keshek is suspected of affiliation with a terrorist organization, and Avila of illegal activity. EPA/ABIR SULTAN
5 / 10
Members of Gaza flotilla appear in Israeli court
epa12929416 Thiago Avila (C), a member of the Global Sumud Flotilla, arrives to attend his trial for a remand extension at the Ashkelon Magistrate's Court in Ashkelon, Israel, 03 May 2026. Thiago Avila along with Abu Keshek were arrested on 02 May off the island of Crete, according to the organization. According to the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abu Keshek is suspected of affiliation with a terrorist organization, and Avila of illegal activity. EPA/ABIR SULTAN
6 / 10
Members of Gaza flotilla appear in Israeli court
epa12929422 Saif Abu Keshek (C), a member of the Global Sumud Flotilla, arrives to attend his trial for a remand extension at the Ashkelon Magistrate's Court in Ashkelon, Israel, 03 May 2026. Abu Keshek along with Thiago Avila were arrested on 02 May off the island of Crete, according to the organization. According to the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abu Keshek is suspected of affiliation with a terrorist organization, and Avila of illegal activity. EPA/ABIR SULTAN
7 / 10
Members of Gaza flotilla appear in Israeli court
epa12929424 Thiago Avila (L), a member of the Global Sumud Flotilla, arrives to attend his trial for a remand extension at the Ashkelon Magistrate's Court in Ashkelon, Israel, 03 May 2026. Thiago Avila along with Abu Keshek were arrested on 02 May off the island of Crete, according to the organization. According to the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abu Keshek is suspected of affiliation with a terrorist organization, and Avila of illegal activity. EPA/ABIR SULTAN
8 / 10
Members of Gaza flotilla appear in Israeli court
epa12929423 Saif Abu Keshek (C), a member of the Global Sumud Flotilla, arrives to attend his trial for a remand extension at the Ashkelon Magistrate's Court in Ashkelon, Israel, 03 May 2026. Abu Keshek along with Thiago Avila were arrested on 02 May off the island of Crete, according to the organization. According to the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abu Keshek is suspected of affiliation with a terrorist organization, and Avila of illegal activity. EPA/ABIR SULTAN
9 / 10
Members of Gaza flotilla appear in Israeli court
epa12929418 Thiago Avila (C), a member of the Global Sumud Flotilla, arrives to attend his trial for a remand extension at the Ashkelon Magistrate's Court in Ashkelon, Israel, 03 May 2026. Thiago Avila along with Abu Keshek were arrested on 02 May off the island of Crete, according to the organization. According to the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abu Keshek is suspected of affiliation with a terrorist organization, and Avila of illegal activity. EPA/ABIR SULTAN
10 / 10
SCATTIDELGIORNO: Members of Gaza flotilla appear in Israeli court
epaselect epa12929420 Thiago Avila (C), a member of the Global Sumud Flotilla, arrives to attend his trial for a remand extension at the Ashkelon Magistrate's Court in Ashkelon, Israel, 03 May 2026. Thiago Avila along with Abu Keshek were arrested on 02 May off the island of Crete, according to the organization. According to the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abu Keshek is suspected of affiliation with a terrorist organization, and Avila of illegal activity. EPA/ABIR SULTAN
1 / 10
Members of Gaza flotilla appear in Israeli court
epa12929414 Saif Abu Keshek, a member of the Global Sumud Flotilla, arrives to attend his trial for a remand extension at the Ashkelon Magistrate's Court in Ashkelon, Israel, 03 May 2026. Abu Keshek along with Thiago Avila were arrested on 02 May off the island of Crete, according to the organization. According to the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abu Keshek is suspected of affiliation with a terrorist organization, and Avila of illegal activity. EPA/ABIR SULTAN
2 / 10
Members of Gaza flotilla appear in Israeli court
epa12929415 Thiago Avila (C), a member of the Global Sumud Flotilla, arrives to attend his trial for a remand extension at the Ashkelon Magistrate's Court in Ashkelon, Israel, 03 May 2026. Thiago Avila along with Abu Keshek were arrested on 02 May off the island of Crete, according to the organization. According to the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abu Keshek is suspected of affiliation with a terrorist organization, and Avila of illegal activity. EPA/ABIR SULTAN
3 / 10
Members of Gaza flotilla appear in Israeli court
epa12929417 Saif Abu Keshek (C), a member of the Global Sumud Flotilla, arrives to attend his trial for a remand extension at the Ashkelon Magistrate's Court in Ashkelon, Israel, 03 May 2026. Abu Keshek along with Thiago Avila were arrested on 02 May off the island of Crete, according to the organization. According to the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abu Keshek is suspected of affiliation with a terrorist organization, and Avila of illegal activity. EPA/ABIR SULTAN
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Members of Gaza flotilla appear in Israeli court
epa12929419 Saif Abu Keshek (C), a member of the Global Sumud Flotilla, arrives to attend his trial for a remand extension at the Ashkelon Magistrate's Court in Ashkelon, Israel, 03 May 2026. Abu Keshek along with Thiago Avila were arrested on 02 May off the island of Crete, according to the organization. According to the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abu Keshek is suspected of affiliation with a terrorist organization, and Avila of illegal activity. EPA/ABIR SULTAN
5 / 10
Members of Gaza flotilla appear in Israeli court
epa12929416 Thiago Avila (C), a member of the Global Sumud Flotilla, arrives to attend his trial for a remand extension at the Ashkelon Magistrate's Court in Ashkelon, Israel, 03 May 2026. Thiago Avila along with Abu Keshek were arrested on 02 May off the island of Crete, according to the organization. According to the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abu Keshek is suspected of affiliation with a terrorist organization, and Avila of illegal activity. EPA/ABIR SULTAN
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Members of Gaza flotilla appear in Israeli court
epa12929422 Saif Abu Keshek (C), a member of the Global Sumud Flotilla, arrives to attend his trial for a remand extension at the Ashkelon Magistrate's Court in Ashkelon, Israel, 03 May 2026. Abu Keshek along with Thiago Avila were arrested on 02 May off the island of Crete, according to the organization. According to the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abu Keshek is suspected of affiliation with a terrorist organization, and Avila of illegal activity. EPA/ABIR SULTAN
7 / 10
Members of Gaza flotilla appear in Israeli court
epa12929424 Thiago Avila (L), a member of the Global Sumud Flotilla, arrives to attend his trial for a remand extension at the Ashkelon Magistrate's Court in Ashkelon, Israel, 03 May 2026. Thiago Avila along with Abu Keshek were arrested on 02 May off the island of Crete, according to the organization. According to the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abu Keshek is suspected of affiliation with a terrorist organization, and Avila of illegal activity. EPA/ABIR SULTAN
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Members of Gaza flotilla appear in Israeli court
epa12929423 Saif Abu Keshek (C), a member of the Global Sumud Flotilla, arrives to attend his trial for a remand extension at the Ashkelon Magistrate's Court in Ashkelon, Israel, 03 May 2026. Abu Keshek along with Thiago Avila were arrested on 02 May off the island of Crete, according to the organization. According to the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abu Keshek is suspected of affiliation with a terrorist organization, and Avila of illegal activity. EPA/ABIR SULTAN
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Members of Gaza flotilla appear in Israeli court
epa12929418 Thiago Avila (C), a member of the Global Sumud Flotilla, arrives to attend his trial for a remand extension at the Ashkelon Magistrate's Court in Ashkelon, Israel, 03 May 2026. Thiago Avila along with Abu Keshek were arrested on 02 May off the island of Crete, according to the organization. According to the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abu Keshek is suspected of affiliation with a terrorist organization, and Avila of illegal activity. EPA/ABIR SULTAN
10 / 10
SCATTIDELGIORNO: Members of Gaza flotilla appear in Israeli court
epaselect epa12929420 Thiago Avila (C), a member of the Global Sumud Flotilla, arrives to attend his trial for a remand extension at the Ashkelon Magistrate's Court in Ashkelon, Israel, 03 May 2026. Thiago Avila along with Abu Keshek were arrested on 02 May off the island of Crete, according to the organization. According to the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abu Keshek is suspected of affiliation with a terrorist organization, and Avila of illegal activity. EPA/ABIR SULTAN
1 / 10
Members of Gaza flotilla appear in Israeli court
epa12929414 Saif Abu Keshek, a member of the Global Sumud Flotilla, arrives to attend his trial for a remand extension at the Ashkelon Magistrate's Court in Ashkelon, Israel, 03 May 2026. Abu Keshek along with Thiago Avila were arrested on 02 May off the island of Crete, according to the organization. According to the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abu Keshek is suspected of affiliation with a terrorist organization, and Avila of illegal activity. EPA/ABIR SULTAN
2 / 10
Members of Gaza flotilla appear in Israeli court
epa12929415 Thiago Avila (C), a member of the Global Sumud Flotilla, arrives to attend his trial for a remand extension at the Ashkelon Magistrate's Court in Ashkelon, Israel, 03 May 2026. Thiago Avila along with Abu Keshek were arrested on 02 May off the island of Crete, according to the organization. According to the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abu Keshek is suspected of affiliation with a terrorist organization, and Avila of illegal activity. EPA/ABIR SULTAN
3 / 10
Members of Gaza flotilla appear in Israeli court
epa12929417 Saif Abu Keshek (C), a member of the Global Sumud Flotilla, arrives to attend his trial for a remand extension at the Ashkelon Magistrate's Court in Ashkelon, Israel, 03 May 2026. Abu Keshek along with Thiago Avila were arrested on 02 May off the island of Crete, according to the organization. According to the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abu Keshek is suspected of affiliation with a terrorist organization, and Avila of illegal activity. EPA/ABIR SULTAN
4 / 10
Members of Gaza flotilla appear in Israeli court
epa12929419 Saif Abu Keshek (C), a member of the Global Sumud Flotilla, arrives to attend his trial for a remand extension at the Ashkelon Magistrate's Court in Ashkelon, Israel, 03 May 2026. Abu Keshek along with Thiago Avila were arrested on 02 May off the island of Crete, according to the organization. According to the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abu Keshek is suspected of affiliation with a terrorist organization, and Avila of illegal activity. EPA/ABIR SULTAN
5 / 10
Members of Gaza flotilla appear in Israeli court
epa12929416 Thiago Avila (C), a member of the Global Sumud Flotilla, arrives to attend his trial for a remand extension at the Ashkelon Magistrate's Court in Ashkelon, Israel, 03 May 2026. Thiago Avila along with Abu Keshek were arrested on 02 May off the island of Crete, according to the organization. According to the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abu Keshek is suspected of affiliation with a terrorist organization, and Avila of illegal activity. EPA/ABIR SULTAN
6 / 10
Members of Gaza flotilla appear in Israeli court
epa12929422 Saif Abu Keshek (C), a member of the Global Sumud Flotilla, arrives to attend his trial for a remand extension at the Ashkelon Magistrate's Court in Ashkelon, Israel, 03 May 2026. Abu Keshek along with Thiago Avila were arrested on 02 May off the island of Crete, according to the organization. According to the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abu Keshek is suspected of affiliation with a terrorist organization, and Avila of illegal activity. EPA/ABIR SULTAN
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Members of Gaza flotilla appear in Israeli court
epa12929424 Thiago Avila (L), a member of the Global Sumud Flotilla, arrives to attend his trial for a remand extension at the Ashkelon Magistrate's Court in Ashkelon, Israel, 03 May 2026. Thiago Avila along with Abu Keshek were arrested on 02 May off the island of Crete, according to the organization. According to the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abu Keshek is suspected of affiliation with a terrorist organization, and Avila of illegal activity. EPA/ABIR SULTAN
8 / 10
Members of Gaza flotilla appear in Israeli court
epa12929423 Saif Abu Keshek (C), a member of the Global Sumud Flotilla, arrives to attend his trial for a remand extension at the Ashkelon Magistrate's Court in Ashkelon, Israel, 03 May 2026. Abu Keshek along with Thiago Avila were arrested on 02 May off the island of Crete, according to the organization. According to the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abu Keshek is suspected of affiliation with a terrorist organization, and Avila of illegal activity. EPA/ABIR SULTAN
9 / 10
Members of Gaza flotilla appear in Israeli court
epa12929418 Thiago Avila (C), a member of the Global Sumud Flotilla, arrives to attend his trial for a remand extension at the Ashkelon Magistrate's Court in Ashkelon, Israel, 03 May 2026. Thiago Avila along with Abu Keshek were arrested on 02 May off the island of Crete, according to the organization. According to the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abu Keshek is suspected of affiliation with a terrorist organization, and Avila of illegal activity. EPA/ABIR SULTAN
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SCATTIDELGIORNO: Members of Gaza flotilla appear in Israeli court
epaselect epa12929420 Thiago Avila (C), a member of the Global Sumud Flotilla, arrives to attend his trial for a remand extension at the Ashkelon Magistrate's Court in Ashkelon, Israel, 03 May 2026. Thiago Avila along with Abu Keshek were arrested on 02 May off the island of Crete, according to the organization. According to the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abu Keshek is suspected of affiliation with a terrorist organization, and Avila of illegal activity. EPA/ABIR SULTAN