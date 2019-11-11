William e Kate, il principe Carlo e Camilla con sua maestà la regina Elisabetta da una parte e poi, distaccati su un altro palco, Harry e Meghan. L’uscita pubblica alle celebrazioni del Remembrance Day è stata solo in apparenza una reunion tra le due coppie reali. L’evento doveva servire a placare le polemiche dopo l’intervista a Itv in cui il secondogenito di Carlo e Diana aveva rivelato che lui e il fratello “hanno preso strade diverse” ma in realtà ha alimentato nuovi rumors sulle tensioni interne alla Famiglia Reale. William, Kate, Harry e Meghan hanno partecipato, assieme alla regina, Carlo e Camilla e altri membri della famiglia reale britannica, ad un evento alla Royal Albert Hall di Londra per commemorare i 75 anni di alcune tra le più celebri battaglie della Seconda Guerra Mondiale ma le immagini pubblicate sui media britannici non mostrano nessuna interazione tra Kate e William, seduti nel palo reale accanto alla regina, e Meghan e Markle che invece hanno assistito alle celebrazioni in un’altra area con il premier britannico Boris Johnson e la compagna Carrie Symonds.
Come se non bastasse, il tabloid britannico Daily Express fa notare come il Duca e la Duchessa del Sussex non compaiano nella foto pubblicata sul profilo Instagram ufficiale di William e Kate. Nell’immagine si vedono infatti tutti gli altri membri della Royal Family, tutti, tranne Harry e Meghan. Un taglio volontario o una scelta obbligata dalla distanza effettiva di Harry e Meghan, fuori dall’obbiettivo del fotografo?, si chiede l’Express che non ha dubbi a riguardo: per il tabloid è stato infatti un taglio volontario. A sostegno di questa ipotesi c’è il fatto che sull’account Instagram di Harry e Meghan compare sempre la stessa foto, in versione estesa però, con la coppia ben visibile. Coincidenze?
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
This evening The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined Her Majesty The Queen and Members of @TheRoyalFamily to attend the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall. This year’s #FestivalofRemembrance commemorated and honoured those from Britain, the Commonwealth and the Allies who made victory possible in the Second World War. As they fought together 75 years ago, this evening we honoured them today by remembering together — the theme of this year’s Festival of Remembrance. @RoyalBritishLegion #WeWillRememberThem ????PA / The Royal British Legion
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
This evening The Duke and Duchess of Sussex accompanied Her Majesty The Queen and members of @TheRoyalFamily to the annual @RoyalBritishLegion Festival of Remembrance. This special event, which has taken place every year since 1923 at the @RoyalAlbertHall, commemorates all those who have lost their lives in conflicts. • This year’s Festival marked the 75th anniversary of a number of crucial battles of 1944, with a particular emphasis on the collaboration and friendship of the British, Commonwealth and Allied armies who fought them. A unique tribute was given to acknowledge those involved both past and present, culminating in a special parade of some of the last surviving veterans who fought and served in 1944. • Their Royal Highnesses, who last year attended their first Festival of Remembrance together, were honoured to once again pay tribute to all casualties of war and remember those that have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country. #FestivalOfRemembrance #WeWillRememberThem Photo © PA / Royal British Legion