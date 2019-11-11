William e Kate, il principe Carlo e Camilla con sua maestà la regina Elisabetta da una parte e poi, distaccati su un altro palco, Harry e Meghan. L’uscita pubblica alle celebrazioni del Remembrance Day è stata solo in apparenza una reunion tra le due coppie reali. L’evento doveva servire a placare le polemiche dopo l’intervista a Itv in cui il secondogenito di Carlo e Diana aveva rivelato che lui e il fratello “hanno preso strade diverse” ma in realtà ha alimentato nuovi rumors sulle tensioni interne alla Famiglia Reale. William, Kate, Harry e Meghan hanno partecipato, assieme alla regina, Carlo e Camilla e altri membri della famiglia reale britannica, ad un evento alla Royal Albert Hall di Londra per commemorare i 75 anni di alcune tra le più celebri battaglie della Seconda Guerra Mondiale ma le immagini pubblicate sui media britannici non mostrano nessuna interazione tra Kate e William, seduti nel palo reale accanto alla regina, e Meghan e Markle che invece hanno assistito alle celebrazioni in un’altra area con il premier britannico Boris Johnson e la compagna Carrie Symonds.

Come se non bastasse, il tabloid britannico Daily Express fa notare come il Duca e la Duchessa del Sussex non compaiano nella foto pubblicata sul profilo Instagram ufficiale di William e Kate. Nell’immagine si vedono infatti tutti gli altri membri della Royal Family, tutti, tranne Harry e Meghan. Un taglio volontario o una scelta obbligata dalla distanza effettiva di Harry e Meghan, fuori dall’obbiettivo del fotografo?, si chiede l’Express che non ha dubbi a riguardo: per il tabloid è stato infatti un taglio volontario. A sostegno di questa ipotesi c’è il fatto che sull’account Instagram di Harry e Meghan compare sempre la stessa foto, in versione estesa però, con la coppia ben visibile. Coincidenze?