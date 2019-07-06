Mamma Meghan (in Dior bianco candido) e papà Harry sorreggono il piccolo Archie, nel giorno del suo battesimo celebrato al castello di Windsor, in un evento tenuto strettamente privato, decisione quest’ultima che ha deluso non poco sudditi e fan. Ci sono adesso però le immagini, diffuse ancora una volta attraverso gli account social dei reali: un ritratto di Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor -nato lo scorso 6 maggio- che dorme pacifico tra le braccia di mamma e papà, nel giardino delle rose a Windsor.
E la “foto di famiglia”, scattata dopo la cerimonia nella Green Drawing Room del castello. Attorno a Meghan con in braccio Archie, e ad Harry, ci sono i nonni del royal baby: Carlo e Camilla insieme con Doria Ragland, la madre di Meghan. Poi anche William e Kate (in Stella McCartney), un po’ distaccati dai cognati. Grande assente invece la regina Elisabetta, impegnata in un altro evento programmato in precedenza. Le immagini sono opera del fotografo Chris Allerton, che ha anche immortalato il matrimonio di Harry e Meghan nel maggio 2018.
This morning, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle at an intimate service officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment. Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie. Their son, Archie, was baptised wearing the handmade replica of the royal christening gown which has been worn by royal infants for the last 11 years. The original Royal Christening Robe, made of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin, was commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841 and first worn by her eldest daughter. It was subsequently worn for generations of Royal christenings, including The Queen, her children and her grandchildren until 2004, when The Queen commissioned this handmade replica, in order for the fragile historic outfit to be preserved, and for the tradition to continue. Photo credit: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal