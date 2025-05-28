La storia di Joël Le Scouarnec, l’ex medico condannato per gli abusi su 299 pazienti in 25 anni. “Catalogava le sue vittime”

“Se sono oggi qui davanti a voi è perché nel mio passato, quando alcuni miei pazienti erano per lo più bambini, ho commesso su di loro atti orribili”. Così Joël Le Scouarnec, medico chirurgo che oggi ha 74 anni, aveva confessato di aver abusato di 299 pazienti, per la gran parte minori. Oggi un tribunale del dipartimento di Morbihan, in Bretagna, lo ha condannato a 20 anni di carcere. Il medico aveva ammesso la responsabilità per tutti i capi di accusa: gli sono stati contestati 111 stupri e 188 aggressioni sessuali. Violenze che sono andate avanti per 25 anni, tra il 1989 e il 2014. Delle 299 vittime, 256 avevano meno di 15 anni. Gli abusi avvenivano su pazienti malati, vulnerabili e sotto effetto di anestesia, o anche in fase di risveglio. La prima denuncia la si deve ad una bambina di 6 anni, una sua vicina di casa, che ha avuto il coraggio di raccontare tutto ai genitori facendo venire alla luce i 25 anni di violenze.

Le Scouarnec è stato definito il pedofilo con il maggior numero di vittime in Francia. Al momento della sentenza pronunciata dal giudice Aude Burési era già in carcere, dopo esser stato condannato nel 2020 a 15 anni per aver violentato quattro minori, tra cui due sue nipoti. Durante le dichiarazioni a processo ha detto di “aver preso coscienza dell’immenso dolore che questi crimini hanno causato a loro (le vittime, ndr) e ai loro cari” e chiede che non gli venga concessa “alcuna clemenza”. “Non riesco più a guardarmi allo stesso modo perché sono un pedofilo e uno stupratore di bambini – ha aggiunto -, Sono state dette molte cose e non ricordo tutto ora. Senza dubbio mi torneranno in mente quando sarò in cella, ma ciò a cui ho assistito in tribunale è la sofferenza di cui sono responsabile”.

Dall’inizio del processo decine di vittime hanno testimoniato, raccontando alla corte come gli abusi subiti da bambini abbiano condizionato le loro vite. Il medico teneva dei diari in cui descriveva le aggressioni con dovizia di particolari, il che ha consentito alla polizia di rintracciare le sue vittime, molte delle quali non ricordavano nulla. In questi macabri registri catalogava le vittime con nome, caratteristiche, età, indirizzo di casa e tipo di violenze messe in atto. “Vent’anni sono pochi rispetto al numero di vittime di questo processo. È ora che la legge cambi per poter avere pene più appropriate”, ha affermato Francesca Satta, avvocato di alcune delle parti offese.

Le Scouarnec, definito un “diavolo” dall’avvocato generale che rappresentava l’accusa, è stato anche riconosciuto responsabile della morte di due vittime, una per overdose e l’altra per suicidio. Le inchieste continuano. Una vuole chiarire se ci sono vittime non identificate o “recentemente dichiarate”. L’altra, contro ignoti, vuole verificare se la rete di persone intorno al chirurgo pedofilo fosse a conoscenza delle sue azioni. L’ex moglie di Le Scouarnec ha sostenuto di non aver mai avuto sospetti sui comportamenti dell’ex marito.