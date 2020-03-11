C’è tutta la famiglia Bryant in una foto. Kobe con la moglie Vanessa e e le figlie, di nuovo insieme. Lo scatto è stato pubblicato su Instagram da Vanessa che ha posato assieme a Natalia, Bianka e Capri davanti a un murales di Los Angeles che immortala il campione dell’Nba e la figlia 13enne Gianna scomparsi in un incidente aereo assieme ad altre sette persone il 26 gennaio scorso. Nella didascalia del post le parole della canzone “Smile” di Nat King Cole, un invito a guardare avanti sempre con il sorriso.
Smile: by Nat King Cole Smile though your heart is aching Smile even though it’s breaking When there are clouds in the sky, you’ll get by If you smile through your fear and sorrow Smile and maybe tomorrow You’ll see the sun come shining through for you Light up your face with gladness Hide every trace of sadness Although a tear may be ever so near That’s the time you must keep on trying Smile, what’s the use of crying? You’ll find that life is still worthwhile If you just smile That’s the time you must keep on trying Smile, what’s the use of crying? You’ll find that life is still worthwhile If you just smile