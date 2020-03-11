C’è tutta la famiglia Bryant in una foto. Kobe con la moglie Vanessa e e le figlie, di nuovo insieme. Lo scatto è stato pubblicato su Instagram da Vanessa che ha posato assieme a Natalia, Bianka e Capri davanti a un murales di Los Angeles che immortala il campione dell’Nba e la figlia 13enne Gianna scomparsi in un incidente aereo assieme ad altre sette persone il 26 gennaio scorso. Nella didascalia del post le parole della canzone “Smile” di Nat King Cole, un invito a guardare avanti sempre con il sorriso.

