È morto a 27 anni l’attore australiano Harry Hains. Noto per essere nel cast di serie come American Horror Story e The OA, aveva affrontato problemi di salute mentale e dipendenza. A dare la notizia della morte la madre, Jane Badler, anche lei attrice: “Aveva 27 anni e il mondo ai suoi piedi, ma tristemente ha avuto difficoltà con la malattia e la dipendenza”, ha scritto. “Una scintilla che ha brillato per troppo poco tempo. Mi mancherai Harry, ogni giorno della mia vita”. Hains era originario di Melbourne, viveva a Los Angeles.
On Jan 7 my beautiful son died . He was 27 and had the world at his feet . But sadly he struggled with mental illness and addiction . A brilliant spark shone bright too short a time .. I will miss you Harry every day of my life … if you are in LA and know harry there is a service for him at Hollywood Forever Sunday jan 12 at 3 pm . 6000 Santa Monica Blvd .. RSVP harryhainscm@gmail.com