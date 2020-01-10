È morto a 27 anni l’attore australiano Harry Hains. Noto per essere nel cast di serie come American Horror Story e The OA, aveva affrontato problemi di salute mentale e dipendenza. A dare la notizia della morte la madre, Jane Badler, anche lei attrice: “Aveva 27 anni e il mondo ai suoi piedi, ma tristemente ha avuto difficoltà con la malattia e la dipendenza”, ha scritto. “Una scintilla che ha brillato per troppo poco tempo. Mi mancherai Harry, ogni giorno della mia vita”. Hains era originario di Melbourne, viveva a Los Angeles.

