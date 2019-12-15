Toni-Ann Singh, già miss Giamaica, è la nuova Miss Mondo. Psicologa, 23 annI, Toni-Ann ha twittato: “A quella bambina di St. Thomas, in Giamaica e a tutte le ragazze di tutto il mondo dico: per favore, credi in te stessa. Sappi che sei degna e capace di realizzare i tuoi sogni. Questa corona non è mia ma tua. Hai uno SCOPO“. La bellissima ragazza ha saputo rispondere con prontezza alle domande del giornalista Piers Morgan e ha cantato ‘I Have nothing’ di Whitney Houston. Ora vuole iscriversi a medicina. “Penso di rappresentare qualcosa di speciale, una generazione di donne che stanno spingendo in avanti per cambiare il mondo”, ha detto.

