I fan si sono preoccupati per lui e lui ha voluto dire la verità sulle sue condizioni di salute. Si tratta di Pierson Fodé, molto noto in tutto il mondo per essere stato il Thomas Forrester di Beautiful. “Non sono morto. Sono davvero lontano dall’esserlo sebbene nell’ultimo mese e mezzo mi sia capitato di bere qualche birra e meditare sulla vita con la vecchia ‘Grande Mietitrice’. Avevo intenzione di non parlarne ma quella scatolina sotto la maglietta compare in così tante foto. Mi ricorda che forse posso dare speranza a qualcuno che sta vivendo la stessa esperienza. Quella scatola monitora il battito del cuore”. Il riferimento è a un dispositivo apparso sul petto di Thomas in molte immagini. Il compito che ha è quello di monitorare il cuore e verificare anomalie in seguito a un “trauma cerebrale” che ha colpito Fodé. “Sono grato ai dottori. Grato per la vita che sono riuscito a vivere. La nostra vita è breve, siate sicuri di non prenderla troppo seriamente, di tagliare le cose negative e di divertirvi”, ha scritto ancora.