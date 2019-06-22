I fan si sono preoccupati per lui e lui ha voluto dire la verità sulle sue condizioni di salute. Si tratta di Pierson Fodé, molto noto in tutto il mondo per essere stato il Thomas Forrester di Beautiful. “Non sono morto. Sono davvero lontano dall’esserlo sebbene nell’ultimo mese e mezzo mi sia capitato di bere qualche birra e meditare sulla vita con la vecchia ‘Grande Mietitrice’. Avevo intenzione di non parlarne ma quella scatolina sotto la maglietta compare in così tante foto. Mi ricorda che forse posso dare speranza a qualcuno che sta vivendo la stessa esperienza. Quella scatola monitora il battito del cuore”. Il riferimento è a un dispositivo apparso sul petto di Thomas in molte immagini. Il compito che ha è quello di monitorare il cuore e verificare anomalie in seguito a un “trauma cerebrale” che ha colpito Fodé. “Sono grato ai dottori. Grato per la vita che sono riuscito a vivere. La nostra vita è breve, siate sicuri di non prenderla troppo seriamente, di tagliare le cose negative e di divertirvi”, ha scritto ancora.
I’m not dead! I’m actually quite far from it now. Although over the last month and a half I managed to have a few beers and ponder life with ol’ grim reaper. I wasn’t going to share anything but that damn little square in my shirt was in so many photos. It keeps reminding me that maybe this can give someone else in a similar state hope. This photo sums up the feeling. That square was a heart monitor for the doctors to track blackouts related to brain trauma. Exciting I know;) maybe one day I’ll make a film about it. Imagine if everyday your life was like the lovechild of memento and and a drug free, fear and loathing in Las Vegas. Talk about a fun rom-com. I just wanted to say how grateful I am to be back to myself. Thankful for everyone that reached out, even if I was unable to respond. Grateful for my friends and family who encouraged me and gave me hope along the way (that was very needed). Grateful to the doctors. Grateful for the life I get to live. Our life here is short be sure you don’t take it too serious, cut out the negative, and have a damn good time while you’re at it.