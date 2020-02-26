“Non potete immaginare quante volte ho pensato di scrivere questa cosa… La verità è che, per favore fidatevi di me, ora sto bene e sono al sicuro, ma sono stata stuprata, drogata e tenuta prigioniera per alcuni giorni… “. A fare questa confessione choc è la cantante gallese Duffy – divenuta celebre qualche anno fa con il singolo “Mercy” – che in un lungo post su Instagram rivela i motivi per cui è stata lontana dalle scene dal 2015 ad oggi, dopo il successo ottenuto nel 2008 con il suo disco di debutto, Rockferry, e un Grammy Awards.

La cantante, 35 anni, racconta di come la scorsa estate un giornalista l’abbia rintracciata e di come abbia trovato così il coraggio di “raccontare” finalmente quanto accadutole: “Beh, non sono del tutto sicura del perché ora sia il momento giusto e di cosa renda per me emozionante e liberatorio parlare. Non posso spiegarlo. Molti di voi si chiedono cosa mi sia successo, dove sono scomparsa e perché. Un giornalista mi ha contattato, ha trovato un modo per raggiungermi e gli ho detto tutto l’estate scorsa. Era gentile e mi è sembrato così fantastico parlare finalmente. La verità è che, per favore, fidati di me, ora sto bene e sono al sicuro, ma sono stata stuprata, drogata e tenuta prigioniero per alcuni giorni. Ovviamente sono sopravvissuta. La ripresa ha richiesto tempo. Non esiste un modo più leggero per dirlo. Ma posso dirvi che dopo dieci anni e le migliaia e le migliaia di giorni durante i quali avrei voluto sentire di nuovo il sole nel mio cuore, ora il sole splende di nuovo…”.

“Vi chiederete perché non ho scelto di usare la mia voce per esprimere il mio dolore? Non volevo mostrare al mondo la tristezza nei miei occhi – prosegue Duffy nel suo post -. Mi sono chiesta, come posso cantare dal cuore se è rotto? Ma lentamente si è ricomposto. Nelle settimane successive pubblicherò un’intervista orale. Se avete domande, vorrei rispondere, se posso. Ho un amore particolare e un sincero apprezzamento per la gentilezza che avete espresso nel corso degli anni. Siete stati degli amici e vi ringrazio per questo”. Infine la cantante chiede rispetto per la sua famiglia: “Per favore, questo è stato un gesto difficile per me, e non voglio intrusioni nella mia famiglia, aiutatemi a farne un’esperienza positiva”, conclude.