“Non potete immaginare quante volte ho pensato di scrivere questa cosa… La verità è che, per favore fidatevi di me, ora sto bene e sono al sicuro, ma sono stata stuprata, drogata e tenuta prigioniera per alcuni giorni… “. A fare questa confessione choc è la cantante gallese Duffy – divenuta celebre qualche anno fa con il singolo “Mercy” – che in un lungo post su Instagram rivela i motivi per cui è stata lontana dalle scene dal 2015 ad oggi, dopo il successo ottenuto nel 2008 con il suo disco di debutto, Rockferry, e un Grammy Awards.
La cantante, 35 anni, racconta di come la scorsa estate un giornalista l’abbia rintracciata e di come abbia trovato così il coraggio di “raccontare” finalmente quanto accadutole: “Beh, non sono del tutto sicura del perché ora sia il momento giusto e di cosa renda per me emozionante e liberatorio parlare. Non posso spiegarlo. Molti di voi si chiedono cosa mi sia successo, dove sono scomparsa e perché. Un giornalista mi ha contattato, ha trovato un modo per raggiungermi e gli ho detto tutto l’estate scorsa. Era gentile e mi è sembrato così fantastico parlare finalmente. La verità è che, per favore, fidati di me, ora sto bene e sono al sicuro, ma sono stata stuprata, drogata e tenuta prigioniero per alcuni giorni. Ovviamente sono sopravvissuta. La ripresa ha richiesto tempo. Non esiste un modo più leggero per dirlo. Ma posso dirvi che dopo dieci anni e le migliaia e le migliaia di giorni durante i quali avrei voluto sentire di nuovo il sole nel mio cuore, ora il sole splende di nuovo…”.
You can only imagine the amount of times I thought about writing this. The way I would write it, how I would feel thereafter. Well, not entirely sure why now is the right time, and what it is that feels exciting and liberating for me to talk. I cannot explain it. Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why. A journalist contacted me, he found a way to reach me and I told him everything this past summer. He was kind and it felt so amazing to finally speak. The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days. Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There’s no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine. You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain? I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken? And slowly it unbroke. In the following weeks I will be posting a spoken interview. If you have any questions I would like to answer them, in the spoken interview, if I can. I have a sacred love and sincere appreciation for your kindness over the years. You have been friends. I want to thank you for that x Duffy Please respect this is a gentle move for me to make, for myself, and I do not want any intrusion to my family. Please support me to make this a positive experience.
“Vi chiederete perché non ho scelto di usare la mia voce per esprimere il mio dolore? Non volevo mostrare al mondo la tristezza nei miei occhi – prosegue Duffy nel suo post -. Mi sono chiesta, come posso cantare dal cuore se è rotto? Ma lentamente si è ricomposto. Nelle settimane successive pubblicherò un’intervista orale. Se avete domande, vorrei rispondere, se posso. Ho un amore particolare e un sincero apprezzamento per la gentilezza che avete espresso nel corso degli anni. Siete stati degli amici e vi ringrazio per questo”. Infine la cantante chiede rispetto per la sua famiglia: “Per favore, questo è stato un gesto difficile per me, e non voglio intrusioni nella mia famiglia, aiutatemi a farne un’esperienza positiva”, conclude.