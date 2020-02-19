È il fidanzato Sam Asghari a dare la notizia su Instagram: Britney Spears si trova ricoverata in ospedale. La popstar si è rotta il metatarso del piede proprio mentre stava ballando. “Quando rompi qualcosa tende a guarire più forte soprattutto se sei la mia ragazza – scrive Sam – la mia leonessa si è rotto il suo osso metatarsale sul piede facendo ciò che ama, ballare. Le auguro il miglior recupero in modo che possa saltare, correre e ballare ancora“.
When you break something it tends to heal stronger specially when you’re my Girl???????? my lioness broke her metatarsal bone on her foot doing what she loves which is dancing ???? Wishing her the best recovery so she can jump, run, and dance her butt off ???????? #stronger