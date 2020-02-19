È il fidanzato Sam Asghari a dare la notizia su Instagram: Britney Spears si trova ricoverata in ospedale. La popstar si è rotta il metatarso del piede proprio mentre stava ballando. “Quando rompi qualcosa tende a guarire più forte soprattutto se sei la mia ragazza – scrive Sam – la mia leonessa si è rotto il suo osso metatarsale sul piede facendo ciò che ama, ballare. Le auguro il miglior recupero in modo che possa saltare, correre e ballare ancora“.

close

Prima di continuare

Se sei qui è evidente che apprezzi il nostro giornalismo. Come sai un numero sempre più grande di persone legge Ilfattoquotidiano.it senza dover pagare nulla. L’abbiamo deciso perché siamo convinti che tutti i cittadini debbano poter ricevere un’informazione libera ed indipendente.

Purtroppo il tipo di giornalismo che cerchiamo di offrirti richiede tempo e molto denaro. I ricavi della pubblicità ci aiutano a pagare tutti i collaboratori necessari per garantire sempre lo standard di informazione che amiamo, ma non sono sufficienti per coprire i costi de ilfattoquotidiano.it.

Se ci leggi e ti piace quello che leggi puoi aiutarci a continuare il nostro lavoro per il prezzo di un cappuccino alla settimana.

Grazie,
Peter Gomez

Diventa sostenitore
Articolo Precedente

Morta Esther Scott, addio all’attrice di Beverly Hills 90210 e La ricerca della felicità: stroncata da un infarto

next
Articolo Successivo

Paolo Bonolis posta un pezzo di telecronaca di Milan-Torino: “Rebic lo va a prendere Nkoulou…”. Poi commenta

next