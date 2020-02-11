"Ho capito che devo essere forte per le mie altre tre bambine. Sono arrabbiata per non avere più al mio fianco Gigi e Kobe, ma sono grata per essere qui con Natalia, Bianka e Capri"

Vanessa Bryant si sfoga su Instagram a due settimane dal tragico schianto in elicottero nel quale hanno perso la vita sua marito Kobe e sua figlia. “Sono sempre stata riluttante ad esprimere a parole le mie sensazioni. Il mio cervello rifiuta di accettare che sia Kobe che Gigi se ne siano andati – scrive – Non riesco ad elaborare contemporaneamente entrambi i lutti. È come se stessi cercando di elaborare la scomparsa di Kobe, ma il mio corpo non accetta l’idea che Gigi non tornerà più da me. È sbagliato. Perché devo svegliarmi un altro giorno senza che la mia bambina abbia questa possibilità? Questo mi fa impazzire, lei aveva davvero tanta voglia di vivere“. Parole dolorose che Vanessa pubblica insieme ad un toccante video. “Ho capito che devo essere forte per le mie altre tre bambine – continua ancora – Sono arrabbiata per non avere più al mio fianco Gigi e Kobe, ma sono grata per essere qui con Natalia, Bianka e Capri. Volevo solo condividere queste sensazioni nel caso ci sia qualcun altro là fuori che abbia vissuto una simile perdita. Dio, vorrei che fossero qui e questo incubo finisse. Pregando per tutte le vittime di questa orribile tragedia. Per favore, continuate a pregare per tutti”.