L’estate è appena iniziata e il dj Martin Garrix ha dato la notizia peggiore per il popolo della notte: ha avuto un grave infortunio e dovrà essere operato a breve, motivo per cui è stato costretto ad annullare tutti i concerti in programma nei prossimi mesi. Il 23enne musicista e produttore discografico olandese ha avuto un incidente durante l’ultima esibizione a Las Vegas il 25 maggio scorso e si è procurato uno strappo ai legamenti della caviglia destra.

Ora dovrà sottoporsi ad un delicato intervento chirurgico, come lui stesso ha spiegato in un post su Instagram: “Sono distrutto dal fatto che devo cancellare questi spettacoli visto che niente mi rende più felice che esibirmi per voi ragazzi. Mi sento più vivo quando sono sul palco, vedervi sorridere – ha scritto pubblicando una sua foto in sedia a rotelle con la gamba stretta in un tutore -. Non vedevo l’ora di rifarlo e non voglio deludere i miei fan. Sfortunatamente questo è fuori dal mio controllo e avrò bisogno di un intervento chirurgico e abbastanza riposo per riprendermi completamente. Se non vengo operato ora potrei danneggiare in modo permanente la mia caviglia, il che potrebbe significare che non potrei più esibirmi. Voglio ringraziare tutti per il loro continuo supporto e spero di riuscire a tornare presto sul palco a esibirmi per voi presto”.

Inizialmente le sue condizioni di salute non sembravano così serie e il dj si era detto pronto a ritornare subito in consolle, come lui stesso aveva detto ai fan sui social mentre si godeva qualche giorno di riposo. Ma da una serie di accertamenti medici è emersa la gravità della cosa e i medici l’hanno costretto a cancellare tutti gli impegni.