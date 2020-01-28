Solo poche ore prima dell’incidente che ha ucciso Kobe Bryant, sua figlia Gianna e altre sette persone, LeBron James aveva superato Black Mamba come terzo miglior marcatore nella storia della Nba, con l’ex Laker che si era congratulato con lui sui social. E dopo le immagini che lo hanno mostrato in lacrime all’aeroporto di Los Angeles una volta saputo della morte dell’amico, ora James rompe il silenzio con un post su Instagram, dove raccoglie idealmente la sua eredità sportiva.

Basketball star LeBron James seen in tears over #KobeBryant death.

Bryant’s last tweet congratulated @KingJames for passing him on the all-time scoring list.

More on this story here: https://t.co/zpOUbW4zHe pic.twitter.com/7J7ybb9Jl8

— Sky News (@SkyNews) 27 gennaio 2020