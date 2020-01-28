Solo poche ore prima dell’incidente che ha ucciso Kobe Bryant, sua figlia Gianna e altre sette persone, LeBron James aveva superato Black Mamba come terzo miglior marcatore nella storia della Nba, con l’ex Laker che si era congratulato con lui sui social. E dopo le immagini che lo hanno mostrato in lacrime all’aeroporto di Los Angeles una volta saputo della morte dell’amico, ora James rompe il silenzio con un post su Instagram, dove raccoglie idealmente la sua eredità sportiva.
Basketball star LeBron James seen in tears over #KobeBryant death.
Bryant’s last tweet congratulated @KingJames for passing him on the all-time scoring list.
More on this story here: https://t.co/zpOUbW4zHe pic.twitter.com/7J7ybb9Jl8
— Sky News (@SkyNews) 27 gennaio 2020
“Non sono pronto ma eccomi qui. Sono seduto davanti al pc cercando di scrivere qualcosa su questo post ma ogni volta che ci provo inizio a piangere ancora al solo pensiero di te, della dolce Gigi e dell’amicizia, del legame e della fratellanza che ci univa. Ho letteralmente sentito la tua voce domenica mattina prima di lasciare Philadelphia per tornare a Los Angeles – scrive LeBron James -. Non avrei mai e poi mai pensato che quella sarebbe stata la nostra ultima conversazione. Ho il cuore a pezzi, sono distrutto fratello mio, ti amo come un fratello maggiore, i miei pensieri ora vanno a Vanessa e alle bambine. Ti prometto che raccoglierò io il tuo testimone! Hai significato così tanto per tutti noi, per cui sento la responsabilità di caricarmi sulle spalle la tua eredità e continuare quello che hai fatto. Chiedo al cielo di darmi la forza e di assistermi in questa missione: a noi ora ci penso io”.
Intanto la Nba ha comunicato che la partita della National Basketball Association tra Los Angeles Lakers e L.A. Clippers in programma martedì 28 gennaio allo Staples Center è stata rinviata a data da destinarsi.
I’m Not Ready but here I go. Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had! I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA. Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have. WTF!! I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother!! ????????????????????. Man I love you big bro. My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids. I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation???????? and it’s my responsibility to put this shit on my back and keep it going!! Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here! There’s so much more I want to say but just can’t right now because I can’t get through it! Until we meet again my brother!! #Mamba4Life❤️???????? #Gigi4Life❤️????????