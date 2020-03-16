"Per quanto voglia abbracciarlo e baciarlo, è più importante fare la cosa giusta e non diffondersi ulteriormente", spiega la modella pubblicando un video di lei e il marito che si baciano attraverso un vetro

La modella Heidi Klum e il marito Tom Kaulitz, ex chitarrista dei Tokyo Hotel, sono entrambi in attesa dell’esito del tampone per il coronavirus e, intanto, si sono messi in autoisolamento. È stata la stessa top model ad annunciarlo in un post su Instagram: “Come molti di voi, anche io sono stata male tutta la settimana e, sfortunatamente, anche mio marito che è tornato dal suo tour un paio di giorni fa si sente male“, ha rivelato Heidi Klum. “Per sicurezza, stiamo separati fino a quando non avremo i risultati dei nostri test di coronavirus (che siamo stati finalmente in grado di ottenere oggi). Non vogliamo diffondere germi e rischiare che gli altri si ammalino… anche l’un l’altro! Per quanto voglia abbracciarlo e baciarlo, è più importante fare la cosa giusta e non diffondersi ulteriormente”, spiega la modella pubblicando un video di lei e il marito che si baciano attraverso un vetro.

Poi ha lanciato un appello a tutti i suoi follower affinché seguano il suo esempio: “Sono tempi strani… ma in questi momenti ricordi cos’è davvero importante – le persone che ami e il fatto che stiano al sicuro. Allontanarci dagli altri è ciò che dobbiamo fare adesso per essere cittadini responsabili del mondo. Ci siamo dentro insieme e dipende da noi proteggere i nostri amati, e i nostri vicini e la nostra comunità. Per favore ascoltate le autorità e state a casa se potete e allontanatevi fisicamente dalle altre persone… specialmente se non vi sentite bene. Insieme possiamo farcela, ma dobbiamo essere proattivi per avere un futuro luminoso e sano”, conclude.