La modella Heidi Klum e il marito Tom Kaulitz, ex chitarrista dei Tokyo Hotel, sono entrambi in attesa dell’esito del tampone per il coronavirus e, intanto, si sono messi in autoisolamento. È stata la stessa top model ad annunciarlo in un post su Instagram: “Come molti di voi, anche io sono stata male tutta la settimana e, sfortunatamente, anche mio marito che è tornato dal suo tour un paio di giorni fa si sente male“, ha rivelato Heidi Klum. “Per sicurezza, stiamo separati fino a quando non avremo i risultati dei nostri test di coronavirus (che siamo stati finalmente in grado di ottenere oggi). Non vogliamo diffondere germi e rischiare che gli altri si ammalino… anche l’un l’altro! Per quanto voglia abbracciarlo e baciarlo, è più importante fare la cosa giusta e non diffondersi ulteriormente”, spiega la modella pubblicando un video di lei e il marito che si baciano attraverso un vetro.
Poi ha lanciato un appello a tutti i suoi follower affinché seguano il suo esempio: “Sono tempi strani… ma in questi momenti ricordi cos’è davvero importante – le persone che ami e il fatto che stiano al sicuro. Allontanarci dagli altri è ciò che dobbiamo fare adesso per essere cittadini responsabili del mondo. Ci siamo dentro insieme e dipende da noi proteggere i nostri amati, e i nostri vicini e la nostra comunità. Per favore ascoltate le autorità e state a casa se potete e allontanatevi fisicamente dalle altre persone… specialmente se non vi sentite bene. Insieme possiamo farcela, ma dobbiamo essere proattivi per avere un futuro luminoso e sano”, conclude.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Like many of you, I also have been sick all week and, unfortunately, my husband who returned from his tour a couple of days ago is also feeling ill. To be safe, we are staying apart until we get the results of our Coronavirus tests (that we were finally able to get today) back. We don’t want to spread germs and risk others getting sicker… even each other! As much as I want to embrace him and kiss him, it is more important to do the right thing and not spread further. ❤️ These are strange times… but in these moments, you remember what’s really important- the people you love and keeping them safe. Social distancing is what we all need to do right now to be responsible citizens of the world. We are all in this together and it is up to us to protect our loved ones, and our neighbors and our communities. Please listen to the officials and stay at home if you can and physically distance yourself from other people… especially if you are not feeling well. I see all the beautiful things people are doing for each other all over the globe and that gives me hope! Sending all of you love and positivity and healing vibes… together we can get through this but we need to be proactive so that we can all have a bright and healthy future. ????????✌????????❤️ #socialdistancing #washyourhands #stayput #bekindtoeachother