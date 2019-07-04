La influencer ha spiegato quanto questo commento l'abbia fatta rimanere male e come sia diffusa l'abitudine di criticare con parole forti e violente le persone per il loro aspetto fisico. Cosa che fanno soprattutto le donne nei confronti delle altre donne

È la stessa Chiara Ferragni a raccontare l’episodio sulla sua pagina Instagram. “Ieri – scrive – stavo scendendo da un taxi quando una donna sulla quarantina mi ha guardata e ha detto alla figlia (che doveva avere circa 8 anni): “Non prestarle attenzione, lo vedi che è una m**** senza trucco?“”. La influencer continua spiegando quanto questo commento l’abbia fatta rimanere male e come sia diffusa l’abitudine di criticare con parole forti e violente le persone per il loro aspetto fisico. Cosa che fanno soprattutto le donne nei confronti delle altre donne.

La Ferragni torna quindi a parlare di un episodio di qualche giorno fa, quando lei e la sorella Valentina sono state attaccate duramente sui social perché considerate “troppo grasse” per indossare certi abiti. “Come può una donna dire a sua figlia che un’altra donna “fa schifo” senza make up invece di spiegarle che la bellezza viene dalla sicurezza e dall’amore per se stessi?”, scrive Chiara. “Le donne vere si supportano – continua – Insieme possiamo fare la differenza, iniziando proprio dai bambini“.