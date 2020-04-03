"Ci hanno detto di prepararci al peggio. Ci siamo seduti a casa, ognuno di noi separato, incapace di contattarla o parlarle, proprio come molti di voi in situazioni simili in questo momento. Ieri, per miracolo, siamo stati informati che si sta stabilizzando", ha scritto la star sul suo profilo Instagram

Mika è un artista di fama mondiale. E poi un ragazzo così speciale che prima di dare un drammatico messaggio si scusa per essere stato ‘in silenzio per un po’”. Il cantautore e conduttore avrebbe dovuto essere ospite di Domenica In lo scorso 28 marzo ma non c’era e le ragioni le spiega lui stesso: “La scorsa settimana è stata turbolenta per la mia famiglia come lo è stata per molti altri in tutto il mondo. Più membri della mia famiglia, tutti a Parigi, hanno avuto sintomi di COVID-19. Domenica pomeriggio, poi, proprio mentre stavo per andare in diretta in onda sulla Rai Uno in Italia, mia madre è stata trasportata via d’urgenza in ambulanza”. Queste le parole che Mika ha scritto sul suo profilo Instagram. E ancora: “Sono stato costretto a rinunciare alla trasmissione e ad aiutare mio fratello e mia sorella, a distanza. Mia madre ha combattuto un cancro al cervello aggressivo e per questo motivo, con il passare dei giorni, le sue condizioni sono peggiorate e ci hanno detto di prepararci al peggio. Ci siamo seduti a casa, ognuno di noi separato, incapace di contattarla o parlarle, proprio come molti di voi in situazioni simili in questo momento. Ieri, per miracolo, siamo stati informati che si sta stabilizzando”. Mika aggiunge di essere grato di poter scrivere queste parole e ringrazia tutti quelli che combattono il coronavirus in prima linea. I suoi pensieri e il suo amore li manda a quelli che stanno combattendo contro il covid-19 ma anche ai familiari che non posso vedere chi amano e, peggio, a chi ha perso qualcuno.