Mika è un artista di fama mondiale. E poi un ragazzo così speciale che prima di dare un drammatico messaggio si scusa per essere stato ‘in silenzio per un po’”. Il cantautore e conduttore avrebbe dovuto essere ospite di Domenica In lo scorso 28 marzo ma non c’era e le ragioni le spiega lui stesso: “La scorsa settimana è stata turbolenta per la mia famiglia come lo è stata per molti altri in tutto il mondo. Più membri della mia famiglia, tutti a Parigi, hanno avuto sintomi di COVID-19. Domenica pomeriggio, poi, proprio mentre stavo per andare in diretta in onda sulla Rai Uno in Italia, mia madre è stata trasportata via d’urgenza in ambulanza”. Queste le parole che Mika ha scritto sul suo profilo Instagram. E ancora: “Sono stato costretto a rinunciare alla trasmissione e ad aiutare mio fratello e mia sorella, a distanza. Mia madre ha combattuto un cancro al cervello aggressivo e per questo motivo, con il passare dei giorni, le sue condizioni sono peggiorate e ci hanno detto di prepararci al peggio. Ci siamo seduti a casa, ognuno di noi separato, incapace di contattarla o parlarle, proprio come molti di voi in situazioni simili in questo momento. Ieri, per miracolo, siamo stati informati che si sta stabilizzando”. Mika aggiunge di essere grato di poter scrivere queste parole e ringrazia tutti quelli che combattono il coronavirus in prima linea. I suoi pensieri e il suo amore li manda a quelli che stanno combattendo contro il covid-19 ma anche ai familiari che non posso vedere chi amano e, peggio, a chi ha perso qualcuno.
I want to apologize for the recent radio silence. This past week has been turbulent for my family as it has been for so many others around the world. Multiple members of my immediate family, all of them in Paris, came down with symptoms of COVID-19. On Sunday afternoon however, just as I was about to go live on air on Italy’s RAI UNO, my mother was sent by ambulance to urgent care. I was forced to abandon the broadcast and help my younger brother and sister from a distance. My mother has been battling an agressive brain cancer, for this reason among others, as the days went by and her condition worsened, we were told to prepare for the worst. We sat at home, each one of us separated, unable to contact her or speak to her, just like so many of you in similar situations right now. Yesterday, by some miracle, we were informed that she is stabilizing. I feel so incredibly grateful to be able to write this message, and such enormous gratitude for those healthcare workers fighting this virus on the front line. We are taking it a day at a time, and we are far from out of the woods. My heart goes out to any one affected by this terrible virus. Not being able to speak or see those you love as they are suffering and fighting is heartbreaking, and I want to express my deepest of sympathies to those who are currently in the same situation and worse, those who have lost someone they love. From my family and I, we send you our love and compassion. Those are two things we will need to hold on to with all our might, to get through the coming weeks. Photo by @francois.roelants used by kind permission.