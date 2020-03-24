Anche The Resident e The Good Doctor stanno seguendo l'esempio. Perché ora la realtà sta superando la fiction

Dal set ai veri ospedali. Grey’s Anatomy, il medical drama più famoso, ha deciso di donare mascherine, camici e guanti usati per le riprese ai servizi di emergenza impegnati in prima linea a combattere l’emergenza coronavirus. I medici “finti” scendono così in campo a sostegno dei colleghi “veri” perché nulla vada sprecato in questo momento di difficoltà.

È stata Krista Vernoff, produttore esecutivo della serie, ad annunciare l’iniziativa a Good Morning America: “Abbiamo avuto la fortuna di avere 300 delle ambite mascherine N95 e le abbiamo date alla caserma dei pompieri della città. Erano profondamente grati – ha detto. Sul set di Grey’s Anatomy abbiamo ancora una scorta di camici e guanti che stiamo donando. Siamo tutti sopraffatti dalla gratitudine per i nostri operatori sanitari durante questo periodo incredibilmente difficile e, oltre a queste donazioni, stiamo facendo la nostra parte per aiutarli restando a casa”.

L’esempio è stato seguito anche da un’altra serie tv medical, The Resident, firmata Fox, come ha fatto sapere la dottoressa Karen Law del Grady Memorial Hospital di Atlanta che, sul suo profilo Instagram, ha condiviso le foto del generoso gesto: “Cerca chi può aiutarti. Troverai sempre persone che ti stanno aiutando. A tutto il team di The Resident, grazie per questa donazione incredibilmente generosa dal set che, include camici, mascherine, guanti e tutto ciò di cui i nostri operatori sanitari hanno bisogno per fornire assistenza sicura alla nostra comunità durante il Covid 19″, ha scritto. Non solo, sembra che anche da The Good Doctor ci si stia attivando per donare il materiale sanitario agli ospedali. Perché ora la realtà sta superando la fiction.