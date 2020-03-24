Dal set ai veri ospedali. Grey’s Anatomy, il medical drama più famoso, ha deciso di donare mascherine, camici e guanti usati per le riprese ai servizi di emergenza impegnati in prima linea a combattere l’emergenza coronavirus. I medici “finti” scendono così in campo a sostegno dei colleghi “veri” perché nulla vada sprecato in questo momento di difficoltà.
È stata Krista Vernoff, produttore esecutivo della serie, ad annunciare l’iniziativa a Good Morning America: “Abbiamo avuto la fortuna di avere 300 delle ambite mascherine N95 e le abbiamo date alla caserma dei pompieri della città. Erano profondamente grati – ha detto. Sul set di Grey’s Anatomy abbiamo ancora una scorta di camici e guanti che stiamo donando. Siamo tutti sopraffatti dalla gratitudine per i nostri operatori sanitari durante questo periodo incredibilmente difficile e, oltre a queste donazioni, stiamo facendo la nostra parte per aiutarli restando a casa”.
L’esempio è stato seguito anche da un’altra serie tv medical, The Resident, firmata Fox, come ha fatto sapere la dottoressa Karen Law del Grady Memorial Hospital di Atlanta che, sul suo profilo Instagram, ha condiviso le foto del generoso gesto: “Cerca chi può aiutarti. Troverai sempre persone che ti stanno aiutando. A tutto il team di The Resident, grazie per questa donazione incredibilmente generosa dal set che, include camici, mascherine, guanti e tutto ciò di cui i nostri operatori sanitari hanno bisogno per fornire assistenza sicura alla nostra comunità durante il Covid 19″, ha scritto. Non solo, sembra che anche da The Good Doctor ci si stia attivando per donare il materiale sanitario agli ospedali. Perché ora la realtà sta superando la fiction.
“Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.” . To the entire team @theresidentonfox, thank you for this incredibly generous donation of #PPE from your set, including gowns, masks, gloves, and all the things our healthcare workers need to provide safe care for our community during #COVID19. . Yesterday, I had a serious discussion with the residents about how, though supplies are low, a magical shipment of masks is unlikely to arrive. And yet, a magical shipment of masks DID arrive, in the form of this very generous gesture. This kind of community support means so much to our #frontlineproviders who are making many sacrifices to staff our hospitals and care for our community. . Thank you, @theresidentonfox and @foxtv for being helpers. We needed this kind of good news today. . PS: Sorry it’s not a great pic, but the focus was not on the photo at the time. Similarly, the team @theresidentonfox are good citizens doing good deeds and not looking for a shout out. Though I encourage all to support The Resident and the great team behind the show and to pay their good deed forward any way you can. . #Hurstlife #residentlife #emoryIMresidents #lookforthehelpers #gratitude