Insieme al concerto di Beyoncé, più scatenati e affiatati che mai. Così Harry e Meghan cancellano in un lampo tutti i dubbi sulla tenuta del loro matrimonio e le voci di un imminente divorzio circolate quest’estate. La coppia era sugli spalti del SoFi Stadium di Inglewood, a Los Angeles, ed è stata immortalata da diversi fan presenti che hanno poi pubblicato i video su TikTok: nelle immagini si vedono i Duchi di Sussex cantare a squarciagola, abbracciarsi, scambiarsi sguardi d’intesa sulle note dei successi della popstar e perfino baciarsi. Insomma, Harry e Meghan avevano tutta l’aria di essere due genitori in libera uscita per una serata, innamorati come ai primi tempi.