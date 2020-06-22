La moglie di James Van Der Beek ha avuto un aborto spontaneo per la quinta volta. Kimberly Brook è finita nuovamente in ospedale alcuni giorni fa in gravi condizioni. Il quarto aborto spontaneo era avvenuto lo scorso novembre. Kimberly e James, l’ex protagonista della serie teen Dawson’s Creek, hanno già cinque figli: Olivia (nata nel 2010), Joshua (2012), Annabel (2014), Emilia (2016), Gwendolyn (2018). A raccontare il tragico accaduto è stato proprio Van Der Beek su Instagram con un lungo post: “Dopo aver subito un aborto brutale e condiviso pubblicamente lo scorso novembre, siamo stati felicissimi di apprendere che fosse incinta. Questa volta però abbiamo tenuto la notizia per noi. Ma lo scorso fine settimana, ancora una volta l’anima che eravamo stati entusiasti di accogliere nel mondo aveva altri progetti, che non includevano l’unirsi a noi”.

James/Dawson ha poi ricostruito i concitati momenti di angoscia della corsa in ospedale e dell’attesa durante l’intervento: “Mentre ero in piedi, grato per le brave persone che navigavano nel labirinto delle regole per salvarle la vita ma impotente nel non poter fare molto per la donna che amavo, oltre a massaggiare i suoi piedi e cercare di tenerla calda, qualcosa mi scorreva nella testa, ancora e ancora, che ora mi sento costretto a condividere: dobbiamo prenderci più cura l’uno dell’altro”. Lo strazio dell’attore è palese tanto che il post si perde in un traballante paragone con quello che sta accadendo nel mondo (il virus?) per poi tornare sulla sua dolorosissima tragedia personale: “Ma la via d’uscita? Come possiamo prenderci più cura l’uno dell’altro? E a tutte le famiglie che hanno attraversato questo vorrei solo dire che non sono sole”.