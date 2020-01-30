C’era da immaginarselo, prima o poi sarebbe accaduto. Greta Thunberg ha appena confermato su Instagram di aver chiesto che la denominazione “Fridays for Future” e il suo stesso nome siano protetti da un apposito marchio.
E perché mai? La risposta è in un post in cui spiega che il suo nome e l’espressione Skolstrejk for klimatet (“sciopero per il clima”, slogan che da sempre accompagna le proteste di Thunberg) vengono costantemente utilizzati da terzi “per scopi commerciali senza alcun consenso, con operazioni di marketing, di vendita di prodotti, con persone che raccolgono denaro in mio nome e in quello del movimento”.
Impostors, trademarks, commercial interests, royalties and foundation… First: Unfortunately there are still people who are trying to impersonate me or falsely claim that they “represent” me in order to communicate with high profile people, politicians, media, artists etc. Please be aware that this is happening and be extremely suspicious if you are contacted by ”me” or someone saying they ”represent” me. I apologize to anyone who has been contacted – and even misled – by this kind of behavior. Second: My name and the #FridaysForFuture movement are constantly being used for commercial purposes without any consent whatsoever. It happens for instance in marketing, selling of products and people collecting money in my and the movement’s name. That is why I’ve applied to register my name, Fridays For Future, Skolstrejk för klimatet etc as trademarks. This action is to protect the movement and its activities. It is also needed to enable my pro bono legal help to take necessary action against people or corporations etc who are trying to use me and the movement in purposes not in line with what the movement stands for. I assure you, I and the other school strikers have absolutely no interests in trademarks. But unfortunately it needs to be done. Fridays For Future is a global movement founded by me. It belongs to anyone taking part in it, above all the young people. It can – and must – not be used for individual or commercial purposes. And third: together with my family I’m setting up a foundation. It’s already registered and existing, but it not is not yet up and running. This is strictly nonprofit of course and there are no interests in philanthropy. It is just something that is needed for handling money (book royalties, donations, prize money etc) in a completely transparent way. For instance, taxes have to be paid before we can give them away to specified purposes and charities. This takes a lot of time and work, and when the foundation is fully up and running I will tell you more. The foundation’s aim will be to promote ecological, climatic and social sustainability as well as mental health. Love/ Greta
E aggiunge: “Per questo ho chiesto di far registrare il mio nome, Fridays for Future e Skolstrejk for klimatet come marchi”, allo scopo di “proteggere il movimento e le sue attività”. Carina. Raccontala a qualcun altro.
Ma scherziamo? Non si era mai visto prima d’ora il fondatore di un movimento registrare il proprio nome e quello del movimento stesso per paura di essere sfruttati commercialmente. Questo è un segno di grande debolezza ideologica oppure… oppure si tratta di cinica furbizia che prelude proprio a uno sfruttamento commerciale.
Ne è passato di tempo (ideologicamente parlando) dall’ingenuo movimento No-global di ormai una ventina d’anni fa. Oggi, rispetto a quella rivolta che in sé aveva ancora una caratura politica, stiamo assistendo alla nascita di un mostro in termini ideologici: un modello diametralmente opposto, la cui ispiratrice catalizza su di sé tutta l’attenzione, mettendosi in primo piano davanti al movimento stesso.
Non solo, ma arriva a proporsi addirittura come brand. Esattamente il contrario di quanto avrebbe auspicato Naomi Klein, l’autrice di No-logo. Il concetto di brand (come quello di logo) è parte integrante del marketing e della filosofia del turbo-capitalismo.
Qui si vuole combattere i danni climatici creati dal turbo-capitalismo utilizzando idee e principi propri dello stesso. Sarebbe come fare dell’antifascismo utilizzando principi fascisti. Non so se rendo l’idea.
Fino adesso ero abbastanza tiepido su Greta Thunberg. Temporeggiavo in attesa di vedere se la sua azione avesse un senso, producendo effetti degni di attenzione. Sarò un idealista, ma da sempre faccio il tifo per i movimenti spontanei, nati dal basso. Ma questo non lo è. E con questa mossa Greta rischia di sciupare anche il poco che finora ha prodotto.