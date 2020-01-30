C’era da immaginarselo, prima o poi sarebbe accaduto. Greta Thunberg ha appena confermato su Instagram di aver chiesto che la denominazione “Fridays for Future” e il suo stesso nome siano protetti da un apposito marchio.

E perché mai? La risposta è in un post in cui spiega che il suo nome e l’espressione Skolstrejk for klimatet (“sciopero per il clima”, slogan che da sempre accompagna le proteste di Thunberg) vengono costantemente utilizzati da terzi “per scopi commerciali senza alcun consenso, con operazioni di marketing, di vendita di prodotti, con persone che raccolgono denaro in mio nome e in quello del movimento”.

E aggiunge: “Per questo ho chiesto di far registrare il mio nome, Fridays for Future e Skolstrejk for klimatet come marchi”, allo scopo di “proteggere il movimento e le sue attività”. Carina. Raccontala a qualcun altro.

Ma scherziamo? Non si era mai visto prima d’ora il fondatore di un movimento registrare il proprio nome e quello del movimento stesso per paura di essere sfruttati commercialmente. Questo è un segno di grande debolezza ideologica oppure… oppure si tratta di cinica furbizia che prelude proprio a uno sfruttamento commerciale.

Ne è passato di tempo (ideologicamente parlando) dall’ingenuo movimento No-global di ormai una ventina d’anni fa. Oggi, rispetto a quella rivolta che in sé aveva ancora una caratura politica, stiamo assistendo alla nascita di un mostro in termini ideologici: un modello diametralmente opposto, la cui ispiratrice catalizza su di sé tutta l’attenzione, mettendosi in primo piano davanti al movimento stesso.

Non solo, ma arriva a proporsi addirittura come brand. Esattamente il contrario di quanto avrebbe auspicato Naomi Klein, l’autrice di No-logo. Il concetto di brand (come quello di logo) è parte integrante del marketing e della filosofia del turbo-capitalismo.

Qui si vuole combattere i danni climatici creati dal turbo-capitalismo utilizzando idee e principi propri dello stesso. Sarebbe come fare dell’antifascismo utilizzando principi fascisti. Non so se rendo l’idea.

Fino adesso ero abbastanza tiepido su Greta Thunberg. Temporeggiavo in attesa di vedere se la sua azione avesse un senso, producendo effetti degni di attenzione. Sarò un idealista, ma da sempre faccio il tifo per i movimenti spontanei, nati dal basso. Ma questo non lo è. E con questa mossa Greta rischia di sciupare anche il poco che finora ha prodotto.