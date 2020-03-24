“Le ultime due settimane sono stata dentro casa. Da quando sono tornata dal mio viaggio in Europa mi sono isolata in un appartamento, separata dal resto della mia famiglia, visto che i casi di Covid-19, anche in Germania, sono cresciuti quanto in Italia. Dieci giorni fa ho cominciato ad avvertire i sintomi”. L’attivista svedese Greta Thunberg ha annunciato sui suoi profili social di essersi messa in autoisolamento appena tornata da un viaggio in Europa e, dice, pur non avendo fatto il test “è estremamente probabile che io abbia avuto il Covid-19, considerando i sintomi e le circostanze”. Racconta di aver avuto brividi, tosse, di essersi sentita stanca “ma tutto sommato sono stata peggio durante l’ultimo raffreddore”.
Anche il padre, che l’ha accompagnata nel suo ultimo viaggio in treno in Europa per prendere parte ai Fridays for Future prima dell’introduzione delle restrizioni, si è messo in quarantena volontaria, con sintomi più seri e la febbre alta. L’attivista ha spiegato che non hanno fatto il test perché in Svezia il tampone viene effettuato solo alle persone con sintomi gravi o a appartenenti a categorie a rischio. Poi approfitta della sua esperienza per mandare un messaggio ai giovani: “Io non mi sentivo malata, e questo lo rende pericoloso: molte persone non hanno sintomi, quindi tutti abbiamo una grande responsabilità verso gli altri. Tenetelo a mente, ascoltate gli esperti e restate a casa“.
Comunque, conclude l’attivista, la pandemia in corso non deve farci dimenticare l’emergenza ambientale. “Una crisi non esclude l’altra, e devono essere affrontate insieme – ha aggiunto Greta. La pandemia è tuttavia “un’altra dimostrazione del nostro modo insostenibile di vivere, che le nostre società non sono molto resilienti, ma anche che di fronte a una emergenza possiamo agire e cambiare velocemente i nostri comportamenti”.
The last two weeks I’ve stayed inside. When I returned from my trip around Central Europe I isolated myself (in a borrowed apartment away from my mother and sister) since the number of cases of COVID-19 (in Germany for instance) were similar to Italy in the beginning. Around ten days ago I started feeling some symptoms, exactly the same time as my father – who traveled with me from Brussels. I was feeling tired, had shivers, a sore throat and coughed. My dad experienced the same symptoms, but much more intense and with a fever. In Sweden you can not test yourself for COVID-19 unless you’re in need of emergent medical treatment. Everyone feeling ill are told to stay at home and isolate themselves. I have therefore not been tested for COVID-19, but it’s extremely likely that I’ve had it, given the combined symptoms and circumstances. Now I’ve basically recovered, but – AND THIS IS THE BOTTOM LINE: I almost didn’t feel ill. My last cold was much worse than this! Had it not been for someone else having the virus simultainously I might not even have suspected anything. Then I would just have thought I was feeling unusually tired with a bit of a cough. And this it what makes it so much more dangerous. Many (especially young people) might not notice any symptoms at all, or very mild symptoms. Then they don’t know they have the virus and can pass it on to people in risk groups. We who don’t belong to a risk group have an enormous responsibility, our actions can be the difference between life and death for many others. Please keep that in mind, follow the advice from experts and your local authorities and #StayAtHome to slow the spread of the virus. And remember to always take care of each other and help those in need. #COVID #flattenthecurve