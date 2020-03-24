In un post su Instagram l'attivista per l'ambiente ha spiegato che sia lei che il padre sono stati male di ritorno da un viaggio in Europa, e per questo hanno scelto di isolarsi per due settimane: "Molte persone non si rendono conto di essere malate, per questo bisogna essere responsabili e non uscire"

“Le ultime due settimane sono stata dentro casa. Da quando sono tornata dal mio viaggio in Europa mi sono isolata in un appartamento, separata dal resto della mia famiglia, visto che i casi di Covid-19, anche in Germania, sono cresciuti quanto in Italia. Dieci giorni fa ho cominciato ad avvertire i sintomi”. L’attivista svedese Greta Thunberg ha annunciato sui suoi profili social di essersi messa in autoisolamento appena tornata da un viaggio in Europa e, dice, pur non avendo fatto il test “è estremamente probabile che io abbia avuto il Covid-19, considerando i sintomi e le circostanze”. Racconta di aver avuto brividi, tosse, di essersi sentita stanca “ma tutto sommato sono stata peggio durante l’ultimo raffreddore”.

Anche il padre, che l’ha accompagnata nel suo ultimo viaggio in treno in Europa per prendere parte ai Fridays for Future prima dell’introduzione delle restrizioni, si è messo in quarantena volontaria, con sintomi più seri e la febbre alta. L’attivista ha spiegato che non hanno fatto il test perché in Svezia il tampone viene effettuato solo alle persone con sintomi gravi o a appartenenti a categorie a rischio. Poi approfitta della sua esperienza per mandare un messaggio ai giovani: “Io non mi sentivo malata, e questo lo rende pericoloso: molte persone non hanno sintomi, quindi tutti abbiamo una grande responsabilità verso gli altri. Tenetelo a mente, ascoltate gli esperti e restate a casa“.

Comunque, conclude l’attivista, la pandemia in corso non deve farci dimenticare l’emergenza ambientale. “Una crisi non esclude l’altra, e devono essere affrontate insieme – ha aggiunto Greta. La pandemia è tuttavia “un’altra dimostrazione del nostro modo insostenibile di vivere, che le nostre società non sono molto resilienti, ma anche che di fronte a una emergenza possiamo agire e cambiare velocemente i nostri comportamenti”.