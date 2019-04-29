Colpi d’arma da fuoco provenienti dall’ingresso posteriore dell’ambasciata degli Stati Uniti ad Haiti. Lo rende noto il Dipartimento di Stato americano attraverso uno dei propri profili Twitter. Nel tweet si invita a non avvicinarsi all’area. Nel compound, secondo il messaggio, sono già scattate misure speciali.

#Haiti: Gunfire coming from the rear entrance to the Embassy. Shelter in place is in effect for the Embassy compound. If you are traveling to the Embassy, find a safe area to shelter in place. pic.twitter.com/vyrmuPWR5D

— Travel – State Dept (@TravelGov) 29 aprile 2019