“Mentre salivo la scala per cantare ‘Batuka’ sabato sera a Miami ero in lacrime per il dolore causato dalle mie lesioni che è stato indicibile negli ultimi giorni… Mi considero una guerriera, non mollo mai ma ora è il momento di dare retta al mio corpo e di accettare che il dolore è preoccupante”. Parole di Madonna che posta su Instagram un video e comunica ai fan la sua decisione di cancellare una nuova data del tour in Nord America. La popstar racconta di essere costantemente seguita da medici che l’hanno avvertita dei rischi che corre continuando il tour. Madame X si scusa poi con i fan, ringraziandoli per esserle sempre vicini e per darle tutto il supporto possibile. “Non ho mai lasciato che un infortunio mi impedisse di esibirmi, ma questa volta devo accettare che non c’è vergogna nell’essere umani e nel dover premere il pulsante “pausa””, conclude Madonna.

